Tennessee Tech campus remembers lives lost and the resilience of the community a year after tornado

They held a ceremony on campus which included ringing the bell at the bell tower 19 times in memory of the 19 lives lost. People hung their heads and took time to remember how their lives changed on March 3rd.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Tech campus has designated March 3rd as Tech Strong Day. It’s a day of service for students to give back to their community. They held a ceremony on campus which included ringing the bell at the bell tower 19 times in memory of the 19 lives lost. People hung their heads and took time to remember how their lives changed on March 3, 2020.

One of their own faculty members Terri McWilliams lost her home. She says their house was one of the first destroyed when tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee.

“We got an alert on our phone just seconds before we got to the basement. My eldest son was diving down the stairs as the house was collapsing and getting sucked up so I’m very thankful he is with us today,” said McWilliams.

She was trapped in the basement with her kids until her brother helped get them out. In the daylight, she saw the home was a complete loss. Amidst the rubble, she found a better appreciation for family and friends.

“We had people all the roads were blocked and we were like how did you get in here,” said McWilliams.

Students at the school like Shiann Sigmon stepped up to help.

“Seeing our neighbors and stuff that we know lose all of their things and being able to give them food and water and offer them a place to stay,” said Sigmon.

Student Mikia Prince learned a lesson outside of the classroom. She helped her own family recover first then volunteered in her hometown in Lebanon.

“Family isn’t just blood it’s the community you surround yourself with,” said Prince.

While there was a somber feeling on campus, there was also a sense of pride in a town that supported its own through this tragedy.

