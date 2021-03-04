Tennessee’s top 10 consumer complaints in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What type of business is most likely to leave you complaining? The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office released a list of top complaints from 2020.

Despite life being very different in 2020 due to the pandemic, some of the same old problems continued to pop up for consumers. These are the top complaints of the year:

Home improvements, home repair and home warranties earned the top spot on the list. Many of the complaints were related to the contractor.

In second place was price gouging. Mostly due to complaints for unreasonable prices for essential items like groceries and medicine.

In the third spot was personal and professional services. That category includes hairstylists, massage therapists, locksmiths, exterminators, photographers and a host of others.

Number four was complaints about landlords or tenants, and five was internet sales. Six was used car sales and seven was health services and products which include complaints about inaccurate billing.

Number eight was complaints about debt and creditor dissatisfaction due to harassing phone calls.

Rounding out the list at nine and 10 were complaints about timeshares and travel. These were mostly due to unreturned deposits amid the pandemic.

Overall, consumer complaints decreased in Tennessee from 2019 to 2020. The division of consumer complaints works to help recover lost money when appropriate as well as forward complaints to the correct governing board.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.