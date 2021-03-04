The United Way of Greater Knoxville reports $12.5 million in expected revenue lost in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United Way of East Tennessee says their revenue from last year came up short amid the pandemic.

Brewton Couch says they were short $12.5 million last year and expect to be short another $4 million this spring. She calls it the perfect storm- a lack of fundraising events, people out of work who used to donate, and an increase in the need for their services.

“We’ve seen a lot of innovation and stick-to-it-iveness of all of the nonprofits really pivoting to figure out how to handle the needs that COVID brought on,” said Couch.

Couch says they also need volunteers. You can learn about how to donate or volunteer here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.