Advertisement

The United Way of Greater Knoxville reports $12.5 million in expected revenue lost in 2020

They expect to be another $4 million short this spring.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United Way of East Tennessee says their revenue from last year came up short amid the pandemic.

Brewton Couch says they were short $12.5 million last year and expect to be short another $4 million this spring. She calls it the perfect storm- a lack of fundraising events, people out of work who used to donate, and an increase in the need for their services.

“We’ve seen a lot of innovation and stick-to-it-iveness of all of the nonprofits really pivoting to figure out how to handle the needs that COVID brought on,” said Couch.

Couch says they also need volunteers. You can learn about how to donate or volunteer here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph William Ricker
Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel
Robison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly assaulting man with rock outside UT Medical
Woman in charge of closed Morristown group home was on abuse registry after resident’s death, officials say

Latest News

All across the region
Briefly cloudy Friday but smooth sailing ahead
Super fan David Weech's orange and white lighted car
Lady Vols fan shining bright for Tennessee
Investigators say a snorkeler in the Florida Keys found something out of place while swimming...
Snorkeler finds $1.5M worth of cocaine in Florida
Body found in Nashville dumpster prompts investigation
Clear skies in Knoxville
How to get ahead of spring allergies