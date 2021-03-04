Advertisement

TVA issues traffic alert for lane closure on I-40

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Saturday, March 6 where the line crosses I-40 at mile...
Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Saturday, March 6 where the line crosses I-40 at mile marker 395.(Pixabay)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority issued a traffic alert for transmission line work on the Knox-Douglas 161-kilovolt transmission line.

Crews will replace conductors for continued reliability with work beginning at 9 a.m. until work is completed.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Saturday, March 6 where the line crosses I-40 at mile marker 395.

Drivers are advised to pay attention to overhead signs and roadside message boards for the most recent traffic information.

TVA is investing over $2 billion in transmission system improvements across our service area between 2021 and 2025 to build the energy system of the future that will continue to provide, clean, low cost, reliable power

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph William Ricker
Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel
Robison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly assaulting man with rock outside UT Medical
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Positivity rate drops below 5 percent
Woman in charge of closed Morristown group home was on abuse registry after resident’s death, officials say
All across the region
Briefly cloudy Friday but smooth sailing ahead
Dan Porter, CEO of Overtime, announced the company will pay health insurance for all players...
Overtime launches basketball league that will pay high school players at least $100K a year
Former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election is being probed.
Election fraud probe involving Trump heads to Georgia grand jury