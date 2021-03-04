TVA issues traffic alert for lane closure on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority issued a traffic alert for transmission line work on the Knox-Douglas 161-kilovolt transmission line.

Crews will replace conductors for continued reliability with work beginning at 9 a.m. until work is completed.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Saturday, March 6 where the line crosses I-40 at mile marker 395.

Drivers are advised to pay attention to overhead signs and roadside message boards for the most recent traffic information.

TVA is investing over $2 billion in transmission system improvements across our service area between 2021 and 2025 to build the energy system of the future that will continue to provide, clean, low cost, reliable power

