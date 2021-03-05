Advertisement

66-year-old Oak Ridge man killed in motorcycle crash

Source: Oak Ridge Police Department
Source: Oak Ridge Police Department(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge police confirmed a 66-year-old man died Thursday after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Police responded to the crash in front of Oak Ridge High School around 6:13 p.m. Investigators said James Lynch lost control of his motorcycle causing it to slide on its side for nearly 50 feet before hitting the back of a small van.

Lynch was transported to Methodist Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses told police the sun was in Lynch’s eyes causing him to crash. Police said they believe speed was also a factor.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine
Knox County Health Department will not receive Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
File image
Shooting involving minor sparks Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation
Tractor trailer hit by train on tracks
Tractor-trailer collides with train in Powell
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment

Latest News

East Tennessee volunteers with the Lasagna Love movement need more help.
Lasagna Love needs more East Tennessee home chefs
Inside the National Park, it's the view from Look Rock
Cooler weather this weekend but nearing 70° soon
Knoxville support housing groundbreaking
Gov. Lee attends groundbreaking for Knoxville supportive housing facility
Oak Ridge couple accused in murder
Oak Ridge couple arrested for murder
According to officials, the incident happened along Topside Road.
TBI on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Blount County