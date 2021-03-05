66-year-old Oak Ridge man killed in motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge police confirmed a 66-year-old man died Thursday after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Police responded to the crash in front of Oak Ridge High School around 6:13 p.m. Investigators said James Lynch lost control of his motorcycle causing it to slide on its side for nearly 50 feet before hitting the back of a small van.

Lynch was transported to Methodist Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses told police the sun was in Lynch’s eyes causing him to crash. Police said they believe speed was also a factor.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399.

