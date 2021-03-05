Becoming cloudy today

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Friday with increasing clouds through the day. This weekend though looks absolutely pleasant.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Once the sun comes up at 7 a.m. we’ll have a mostly clear sky, but through the day clouds will increase and become mostly cloudy by sunset. Temperatures will stay in the low 50s as we go into the afternoon. Any chance for rain today will stay south of Knoxville as most of us stay dry.

High’s on Friday will be near 51 in Knoxville to 50 in Crossville.

Feels like 50 in most areas today. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have more clouds around and temperatures near 32 to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend brings back the sunshine and temperatures back into the mid 50s for afternoon highs. Mornings will be a bit chilly as we fall to near 30 degrees for the mornings.

Sunday morning starts well below the 30-year ‘average.’ Don’t be shocked if some of your flowers get nipped! More sun and warmth kicks off Sunday, and we’ll gain roughly 5° each day for the next few days. Lows are also well up each and every day Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

There’s a little chance of rain Thursday and Friday. The system overall is marginally delayed but brings a good shot of showers Saturday and Sunday.

Sunshine returns for the weekend. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

