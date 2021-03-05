Body found in Nashville dumpster prompts investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster in a Nashville neighborhood Thursday morning.

WTVF reports that officials were called around 4 a.m. to a parking lot at 3 Cannery Row off 8th South Avenue after a sanitation truck driver spotted a fire and reported it.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to the call and found a body after putting the fire out.

Police were called to the scene along with the Fire Marshal. Police have listed the incident as a homicide investigation; however, the cause of death has not been determined.

According to WTVF, the remains were so unrecognizable that investigators could not officially determine whether the body was male or female.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463) or submit a tip online.

