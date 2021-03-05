Body of Tenn. woman last seen going to church found in Clinch River

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the body of a Hancock County woman last seen Saturday before heading to church in Virginia has been found.

Brenda Howard, 67, went missing on her way to Scott County for a church service, officials said.

On Friday, March 5, investigators said her vehicle was found submerged in the Clinch River along Horton Ford Road. TBI officials said her body was found inside.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, this afternoon, Brenda Howard’s vehicle was located along Horton Ford Road, submerged in the Clinch River. Her body was found inside.



Thank you for helping us spread the word during the search. We extend our condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/KPPSq1FhdL — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 5, 2021

