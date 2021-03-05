Advertisement

Body of Tenn. woman last seen going to church found in Clinch River

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the body of a Hancock County woman last seen Saturday before heading to church in Virginia has been found.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST
Brenda Howard, 67, went missing on her way to Scott County for a church service, officials said.

On Friday, March 5, investigators said her vehicle was found submerged in the Clinch River along Horton Ford Road. TBI officials said her body was found inside.

