Boys regional championship scores and highlights
March means tourney time in Tennessee and regional titles were being handed out Thursday night across the Volunteer State
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Class AAA East Regional Tournaments
Dobyns Bennett 64 - Jefferson County 53
Bearden 55 - Oak Ridge 52
Class AA East Regional Tournaments
Greeneville 79 - Sullivan East 71
Kingston 64 - Fulton 59
Class A East Regional Tournaments
North Greene 71 - Cosby 68
Harriman 54 - CSAS 42
