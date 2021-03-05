Advertisement

Boys regional championship scores and highlights

March means tourney time in Tennessee and regional titles were being handed out Thursday night across the Volunteer State
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - March means tourney time in Tennessee and regional titles were being handed out Thursday night across the Volunteer State.

Class AAA East Regional Tournaments

Dobyns Bennett 64 - Jefferson County 53

Bearden 55 - Oak Ridge 52

Class AA East Regional Tournaments

Greeneville 79 - Sullivan East 71

Kingston 64 - Fulton 59

Class A East Regional Tournaments

North Greene 71 - Cosby 68

Harriman 54 - CSAS 42

