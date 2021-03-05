Advertisement

Boys State: MBA defeats Catholic in D-II AA semifinals

Montgomery Bell Academy downs KCHS, 60-49
The Kearney Catholic boys team practices their jump shots.
The Kearney Catholic boys team practices their jump shots.(KSNB)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic’s run at a second straight state basketball championship falls one game short.

The Fighting Irish were defeated by Montgomery Bell Academy Friday by a score of 60-49. The game was played at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville and it was a close game throughout the first half with the biggest lead being four points. That was Catholic’s lead at the break, 29-25.

But MBA would prove to be too tough down the stretch going on to win by 11 points. The Irish close out another terrific season at 21-4, a season aided by Center Handje Tamba and guard B.J. Edwards, both of whom have received offers to play for Rick Barnes at the University of Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Tenn. woman last seen going to church found in Clinch River
Vaccine
Knox County Health Department will not receive Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
File image
Shooting involving minor sparks Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
Tractor trailer hit by train on tracks
Tractor-trailer collides with train in Powell

Latest News

TBI K-9 Honey
TBI gets new K-9 recruit
Dr. Buchanan Interview
One-on-one sit down with Knox County Health Director
File photo
Girls told to please men in Texas school’s ‘chivalry’ assignment
WVLT News answers your questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines