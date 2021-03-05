Boys State: MBA defeats Catholic in D-II AA semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic’s run at a second straight state basketball championship falls one game short.

The Fighting Irish were defeated by Montgomery Bell Academy Friday by a score of 60-49. The game was played at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville and it was a close game throughout the first half with the biggest lead being four points. That was Catholic’s lead at the break, 29-25.

But MBA would prove to be too tough down the stretch going on to win by 11 points. The Irish close out another terrific season at 21-4, a season aided by Center Handje Tamba and guard B.J. Edwards, both of whom have received offers to play for Rick Barnes at the University of Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.