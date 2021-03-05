Cooler weather this weekend but nearing 70° soon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold nights and mild afternoons continue from Friday through Sunday. As we bend a crisp northwest-to-southeast pattern early week, we’ll push into the 60s!

There’s not much of a rain chance until late next Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Frosty cold was the story this morning, with below-average temperatures from start to finish. The clouds never really materialized so it ended up being nice! Tonight we’ll have more clouds around and temperatures near 32 to start Saturday.

The weekend brings back the sunshine and temperatures back into the mid 50s for afternoon highs. Mornings will be a bit chilly as we fall to near 30 degrees for the mornings.

Sunday morning starts well below the 30-year ‘average.’ Don’t be shocked if some of your flowers get nipped! More sun and warmth kicks off Sunday, and we’ll gain roughly 5° each day for the next few days.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lows are also well up each and every day Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

There’s a little chance of rain Thursday and Friday. The system overall is marginally delayed but brings a good shot of showers Saturday and Sunday. At the middle of the month, a pool of colder than normal air moves into the Midwest. The impact locally, however, is still too early to tell.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

