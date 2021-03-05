CrossFit Challenge coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mid-Atlantic CrossFit® Challenge announced that this event will take place in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2021. Originally run in Baltimore, MD since 2012, the Mid-Atlantic CrossFit® Challenge (MACC) will be held for the first time outside the Metro DC area this year, taking place in Knoxville May 28-30, 2021.



The Mid-Atlantic CrossFit® Challenge is a qualifying event for the top male, female, and team finishers to compete in the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit® Games in Madison, Wisconsin. “As we head into our 9th year, we are extremely excited to bring our event and community into Knoxville. We are prepared to provide a safe competition for our athletes, staff, spectators, and vendors.” said Wilson Pak, Director of the Mid-Atlantic CrossFit® Challenge.



The Knoxville Convention Center will serve as host event venue. Knoxville stands out among competitor destinations thanks to its walkability, the quality of hotels, and array of restaurants. “This is huge for Knoxville and we are thrilled,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “Knowing that Knoxville was chosen as the host continues to speak to the quality of our destination as it relates to high-caliber sporting events, and we’re looking forward to welcoming these CrossFit® athletes, families, and fans.”



“We’re honored to host this prestigious event,” said Chad Culver, Senior Director of the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission. “There are only 10 qualifying events for the CrossFit® Games in the world, and we couldn’t be more excited that one of those will happen right here in Knoxville.”



The Mid-Atlantic CrossFit® Challenge in Knoxville, Tennessee joins the following Semifinal host CrossFit® organizations: Atlas Games of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; West Coast Classic of Del Mar, California; Granite Games of Saint Cloud, Minnesota; German Throwdown of Phönixhalle, Mainz, Germany; CrossFit® Lowlands Throwdown of Apeldoorn, The Netherlands; Torian Pro of Brisbane, Australia; Brazil CrossFit® of São Paulo, Brazil; and Fittest in Cape Town of Cape Town, South Africa.



For more information about the MACC, please visit midatlanticcrossfitchallenge.com.



