Do your kids use these apps?

East Tennessee parents, do you know what apps your kids use? Do you know some could put them at risk?
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
You’ve probably heard of Snapchat and Tiktok, but there are more than a dozen other apps that police say can be dangerous.

Online predators lurk looking for any way they can exploit kids.

Here’s a full list of ones police have flagged: Meetme, Grindr, Skout, Whatsapp, Tiktok, Badoo, Bumble, Snapchat, Kik, Live.Me, Holla, Whisper, Ask.FM, Calculator%, Hot or Not.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has received an increase in reports of online sexual predators...

Posted by Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Some are dating apps, others promote finding friends and meeting new people, and other store photos, videos and more so others can’t see it.

