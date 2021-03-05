Advertisement

Goodwill using $5 million dollar donation to help people find jobs

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Goodwill of Knoxville is paying it forward after receiving a generous donation a few months ago.

Goodwill received a $5 million donation in December from Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of the Amazon founder. Now, the group is using some of that money to help people find jobs during the pandemic as a part of their “Good Jobs, Great Careers” program.

“The program has helped me with understanding some barriers I had and understand how to apply for work,” said Jimmy Ketron, a good jobs, great careers participant.

The program helps East Tennesseans improve their skills to find jobs. Since the pandemic, the program has been mostly virtual.

“We’re dedicated to keeping this program going so that anyone who has a need can come to us and get those skills free of charge. Their only barrier is they have to want to do something,” said Goodwill CEO Elizabeth Nother.

The organization had enough grant money to run for a little of 16 months. Now, thanks in part to Scott’s generous donation the program is able to keeping going and serve more people.

Program Coordinator, Ayoka Huff-Johnson says now the program will be able to expand, “There’s a lot of room for people to get involved. It’s really about them determining they want to take this step, and allowing us to help them reach their goals.”

Goodwill Industries Knoxville serves 15 East Tennessee counties with a variety of assistance and programs.

