Gov. Lee attends groundbreaking for Knoxville supportive housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee was in Knoxville Friday afternoon to make an appearance at the groundbreaking of a new supportive housing facility for newly released prisoners.

Dogan-Gather Flats is a historic motel at 211 Jessamine Street in East Knoxville, according to a release. The Knoxville City Council appropriated $480,000 from the city’s Affordable Rental Housing Fund to support the project.

Former inmate and now CEO Josh Smith also spoke at the event about the hardships of trying to make it after prison. Smith said he received a pardon from Former President Donald Trump in January and now serves on Governor Lee’s Criminal Justice Reinvestment Task Force.

Smith launched the Fourth Purpose foundation, which focuses on helping recently released inmates find their footing and avoid a return to the prison system. Dogan-Gather Flats is a Fourth Purpose Foundation initiative.

“The US Bureau of Justice has found that, of those inmates released from state prisons, 83% are rearrested within nine years, which means our current system is broken,” Josh Smith, CEO of 4th Purpose Foundation, said. “The biggest problem with America’s prison system is that it does not prepare people to leave. Transforming America’s prisoners requires transforming the way America thinks about prison and its overarching purpose.”

More information about the Fourth Purpose foundation and its mission is available on its website.

