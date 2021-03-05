Hamblen County Morristown Solid Waste director accused of using system funds for personal expenses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The director of the Hamblen County Morristown Solid Waste Disposal System has been indicted for theft following an investigation by the Tennessee’s Comptroller’s Office.

According to investigators, Dan Winter reportedly misappropriated at least $1,695.70 by using system funds on his personal truck.

Winter allegedly used the system’s charge accounts at auto stores and used the system credit card to outfit and clean his personal truck. The charges include $725 for a truck bed cover, $371 for two new tires and $599 for a monthly car wash subscription.

Officials said Winter told investigators he purchased the truck bed cover to protect system files when they were being transported. Winter said the tires and car washes were purchased to repair damage or clean off mud that happened during his trips to the county landfill.

Winter received a $650 per month vehicle allowance but told investigators he did not consider the mud to be normal wear and tear.

“In addition to the problems noted above, the system’s board of directors should ensure they are providing adequate oversight over the director’s time on the job,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The director was not required to complete a time sheet. Those records should be produced, reviewed, and approved. System officials have indicated they are addressing this deficiency.”

In January 2021, Dan Winter was indicted on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct.

