Advertisement

Heritage High names new boys basketball coach

Brad Flatford has been named Heritage High School, Boys Basketball Coach
Former Cosby coach takes over boys basketball program at Heritage High School
Former Cosby coach takes over boys basketball program at Heritage High School(newportplaintalk.com)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brad Flatford has been named Heritage High School, Boys Basketball Coach.

Coach Flatford has won over 400 games as a head coach at Cosby High School, Carter High School, and Greenback School. In his time as a head coach, Brad has won 14 district championships, one region championship, 7 appearances in TSSAA sectionals, and two TSSAA state tournament appearances. He has been named the District 3

A Coach of the Year twelve times, 2003 Knox News Sentinel East TN Coach of the Year, 2011 TSSAA- Upper East Male Coach of the Year, and the Morristown Citizen Tribune Coach of the Year in 2016. Coach Flatford has served numerous roles in his time working in education including classroom teacher, Athletics Director, Assistant Principal, and Head Principal.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine
Knox County Health Department will not receive Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
File image
Shooting involving minor sparks Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation
Tractor trailer hit by train on tracks
Tractor-trailer collides with train in Powell
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment

Latest News

The University of Tennessee campus
New COVID-19 cluster identified at UT sorority house
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced lane closures for the Spur beginning next week.
Single-lane closures on the Spur begin next week
2021 Mid -Atlantic semifinal coming to Knoxville in May
CrossFit Challenge coming to Knoxville
Get your hiking shoes on and your binoculars out! This spring, you’ll get a chance to see...
Townsend to host first Smoky Mountain Bigfoot fest
Townsend teases Big Foot fest
Townsend previews Big Foot fest