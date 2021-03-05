Heritage High names new boys basketball coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brad Flatford has been named Heritage High School, Boys Basketball Coach.

Coach Flatford has won over 400 games as a head coach at Cosby High School, Carter High School, and Greenback School. In his time as a head coach, Brad has won 14 district championships, one region championship, 7 appearances in TSSAA sectionals, and two TSSAA state tournament appearances. He has been named the District 3

A Coach of the Year twelve times, 2003 Knox News Sentinel East TN Coach of the Year, 2011 TSSAA- Upper East Male Coach of the Year, and the Morristown Citizen Tribune Coach of the Year in 2016. Coach Flatford has served numerous roles in his time working in education including classroom teacher, Athletics Director, Assistant Principal, and Head Principal.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.