Juvenile survives surgery after Anderson County shooting

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile has survived surgery after a shooting that occurred near a store on Edgemoor Road Thursday night.

Investigators said the juvenile “made it out of surgery successfully” and was listed in critical, but stable condition as of Friday morning.

The shooting was reported Thursday night after officials said a minor was injured in a shooting across from a Dollar Store.

The suspects reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.