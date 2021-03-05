Knoxville area hospitals surpass 100K COVID-19 vaccinations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville area hospital systems announced they have administered more than 100,000 vaccine doses s through on-site, drive-through and community vaccine clinics.

As of March 4, Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and The University of Tennessee Medical Center have collectively provided a milestone of 100,662 doses.

Currently in Tennessee, , community members age 65 years and older as well as front-line healthcare workers, hospital employees, healthcare professionals and staff, patients in long-term care facilities, teachers and other school and child-care staff are eligible to receive the vaccine.

On Monday, March 8, eligibility will expand to Phase 1c including those 16 years old or older with high-risk health conditions.

Health officials said local hospitals will continue to offer vaccinations as supplies become available.

