Lady Irish win first ever basketball game at State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Playing in it’s first ever high school basketball championships, the Knoxville Catholic Lady Irish had more than enough to pick up their first ever win at State.

Travis Mains team led comfortably throughout on Friday in a 50-38 win over Father Ryan high School. The game was played at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

Catholic freshman Sydney Mains was practically unstoppable. She recorded a team-high 22 points, along with seven rebounds. She was able to connect inside and also from 3-point range, 6-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 from 3-point range.

Mains has now led the Lady Irish to their first state championship appearance. Catholic will face Hutchison on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (ET) in a game you’ll be able to watch live on our sister station MyVLT.

MyVLT will carry all the games on Saturday as will as the TSSAA championship games in the following two weeks.

