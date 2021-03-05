Lady Vols fan shining bright for Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is tournament time for the Tennessee Lady Vols. The team is in Greenville, SC and right there with them is a super fan who seems to light things up wherever he goes.

There are Lady Vol Fans and then there’s this super fan David Weech, “they told me you’re crazy it won’t work, I said yeah it will! It’s 200-hundred plus on the car on 14 panels, the lights are punched through, each panel is velcroed , took me a while to do it, but that’s my hobby.”

For about a year now, David’s been taking his love for the Vols and Lady Vols to the streets of East Tennessee and beyond and the set up inside his Kia Soul is pretty simple, ”they go into a box that’s an AC/DC inverter and since they’re LED pixels they draw very little current. I’m an Uber driver. Last Christmas I had a six foot Red Santa hat on there. When I go to pick them up they’re looking for a white Kia Soul and they go crazy when they realize I’m their driver, they love it.”

He has horns for the speaker on top of the car that belts out all your Vol favorites. Davis says it recently took a little ride.

”This is a Bluetooth speaker I got a couple weeks ago, it came off from here and hit the road when I turned at a red light, but it’s still working,” said Weech.

This weekend Weech is taking his rolling road show to South Carolina to watch No. 3 seed Tennessee compete in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. About the trip David says, “the Lady Vols play Friday night at 8:00 p.m., so I’m gonna run over there and have fun with it tomorrow night , anyways, I’m having fun with this, it puts a smile on everybody’s face and that’s what counts.”

If you miss out on seeing the car this weekend Vol fans, David will have his lighted All Vol machine over in Nashville next week at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

