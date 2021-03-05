Advertisement

Lasagna Love needs more East Tennessee home chefs

The volunteer group serves neighbors in need.
By Anne Brock
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooking for her family is one of Tracey Barnes’ passions. She enjoys feeding her three children and her husband. However, the homeschooling mom hates to waste food when she’s made a hearty dish that perhaps only her husband would eat. So, she’s become accustomed to serving extra to others. “I started talking to my friend’s parents or if somebody was having a hard time I would take leftovers to whoever.”

When Barnes learned about the Lasagna Love movement during the pandemic, it seemed like a good fit. She signed up to make one lasagna per month for someone in need in the Knoxville area. Soon she signed up to make one each week. Then she soon multiplied her efforts. Finally, an organizer asked her to become a volunteer organizer for East Tennessee.

Lasagna Love was started by mother Rhiannon Menn during the pandemic, as a way to especially help other mothers. She created the movement as a nonprofit.

Now Barnes is seeing a need so great, she needs to recruit more volunteer lasagna chefs. “I have 15 volunteers right now including myself. But this week I had 56 meal requests.”

Her homeschooling friend, Ceri Yates, is already volunteering and says for those who cook already, this doesn’t take much more, “So, if you have a few extra ingredients on hand it doesn’t take much and you’re in a good position to serve.”

You can get connected to request a free meal or to donate or volunteer via the Lasagna Love website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine
Knox County Health Department will not receive Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
File image
Shooting involving minor sparks Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation
Tractor trailer hit by train on tracks
Tractor-trailer collides with train in Powell
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment

Latest News

Inside the National Park, it's the view from Look Rock
Cooler weather this weekend but nearing 70° soon
Knoxville support housing groundbreaking
Gov. Lee attends groundbreaking for Knoxville supportive housing facility
Oak Ridge couple accused in murder
Oak Ridge couple arrested for murder
According to officials, the incident happened along Topside Road.
TBI on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Blount County