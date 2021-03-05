Lasagna Love needs more East Tennessee home chefs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooking for her family is one of Tracey Barnes’ passions. She enjoys feeding her three children and her husband. However, the homeschooling mom hates to waste food when she’s made a hearty dish that perhaps only her husband would eat. So, she’s become accustomed to serving extra to others. “I started talking to my friend’s parents or if somebody was having a hard time I would take leftovers to whoever.”

When Barnes learned about the Lasagna Love movement during the pandemic, it seemed like a good fit. She signed up to make one lasagna per month for someone in need in the Knoxville area. Soon she signed up to make one each week. Then she soon multiplied her efforts. Finally, an organizer asked her to become a volunteer organizer for East Tennessee.

Lasagna Love was started by mother Rhiannon Menn during the pandemic, as a way to especially help other mothers. She created the movement as a nonprofit.

Now Barnes is seeing a need so great, she needs to recruit more volunteer lasagna chefs. “I have 15 volunteers right now including myself. But this week I had 56 meal requests.”

Her homeschooling friend, Ceri Yates, is already volunteering and says for those who cook already, this doesn’t take much more, “So, if you have a few extra ingredients on hand it doesn’t take much and you’re in a good position to serve.”

You can get connected to request a free meal or to donate or volunteer via the Lasagna Love website.

