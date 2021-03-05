Advertisement

Lawmaker reintroduces resolution to make the Bible Tennessee’s state book

Cropped Photo: Steven Depolo / CC BY 2.0
Cropped Photo: Steven Depolo / CC BY 2.0(WKYT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker is making a third attempt to make the Holy Bible the officials state book

Representative Jerry Sexton introduced House Joint Resolution 150 for the third time in February. The legislation was first introduced in 2015 but was vetoed by former Governor Bill Haslam. The measure was introduced again in 2020, but the legislative session ended without lawmakers voting on it.

The new resolution has been referred to the House Naming and Designating Committee.

In the resolution, Sexton states “the Holy Bible has great historical and cultural significance in the State of Tennessee as a record of the history of Tennessee families that predates some modern vital statistical records.”

Sexton said many Tennesseans, before the 20th century, did not keep comprehensive records of births, marriages or deaths and instead recorded their vital records in family Bibles that were passed down through generations. Sexton also mentioned several Bible publishers are headquartered in Nashville.

