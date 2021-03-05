Advertisement

Man arrested for murder, kidnapping after 52-year-old woman’s body found in Sevier County

39-year-old Jonathon Seth Stalcup, of Sevierville
39-year-old Jonathon Seth Stalcup, of Sevierville
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s office announced murder charges for a 39-year-old man Friday that after a body was discovered in the area last week.

Investigators said 39-year-old Jonathon Seth Stalcup, of Sevierville, was taken into custody March 3 in Cocke County by members of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force on outstanding warrants out of Sevier County.

Deputies said they found the body of 52-year-old Carolyn Ann Bartles in a wooded area around the 500 block of King Branch road Friday, February 26.

After Stalcup was taken into custody, he was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and especially aggravated kidnapping in relation to Bartles’s death. SCSO said Stalcup is being held in the Sevier County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

