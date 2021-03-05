Man killed in Nashville after 13-year-old driver hits parked car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Police in Nashville said a 71-year-old man was killed Friday morning after a 13-year-old driver crashed into his parked vehicle.

Officials said the crash occurred at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Nolensville Pike, WTVF reported. Police said the teen hit a car on Nolensville Pike and fled the scene into the parking lot, where he then struck the senior’s vehicle.

Police said it’s unknown whether the 13-year-old had stolen the vehicle.

According to WTVF, neither the victim nor juvenile have been identified.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.