Miranda Lambert to open restaurant in Nashville

Lambert will become the first female artist to own a bar and restaurant on the strip.
Lambert will become the first female artist to own a bar and restaurant on the strip.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Miranda Lambert is the latest country star to own a restaurant on Broadway in Nashville.

Lambert will become the first female artist to own a bar and restaurant on the strip.

The restaurant will be called Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa Tex-Mex+Cantina. TC Restauratn Group did not release details on when the business will open.

