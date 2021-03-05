Miranda Lambert to open restaurant in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Miranda Lambert is the latest country star to own a restaurant on Broadway in Nashville.

Lambert will become the first female artist to own a bar and restaurant on the strip.

The restaurant will be called Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa Tex-Mex+Cantina. TC Restauratn Group did not release details on when the business will open.

