Motorcyclist killed in North Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to a crash on Woodland Avenue near Huron Street around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Woodland Avenue when it struck the passenger side of a Jeep SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, KPD said. The driver of the Jeep was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

