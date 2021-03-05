New COVID-19 cluster identified at UT sorority house

Advertisement

The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new COVID-19 cluster has been identified at a sorority house on the University of Tennessee campus.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said two people tested positive and 32 people were identified as close contacts at the Sigma Kappa house.

Plowman thanked the sorority for being cooperative in working to contain the cluster.

There are currently just 43 positive cases on UT’s campus and just over 200 people in isolation or quarantine.

However, Plowman said officials have concerns as just 56 percent of on-campus students participated in the latest round of testing. Officials said they will not be able to loosen restrictions on campus until 75 percent of students are compliant with the testing protocol.

According to Plowman, some students have not participated in testing at all. The students and the parents of those students will be contacted with information about what actions the student needs to take to maintain their housing contract.

Once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes available, UT said it will be offered to students.

