SC man accused of smearing feces, urine on walls of friends’ home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC. (WVLT/WIS) - Investigators say a man caused $30,000 worth of damage to a home where he was staying as a guest in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.

WIS reports that 21-year-old Kristion Keller was charged with malicious injury to personal property in excess of $10,000 after a bizarre incident.

According to investigators, the victim told deputies that, originally, Keller and his wife, both friends of the victim’s partner, were supposed to stay for a short while before moving on. However, the Kellers eventually put up sheets of plastic in the home to divide the space between the victim and the victim’s boyfriend.

Eventually, the victims said they couldn’t handle the situation and left their home and filed for an eviction in court.

“The victims left the residence staying with a relative until their court date,” OCSO officials said. “Meantime, they were contacted multiple times by the Kellers who were stating that repairs were needed on the home.”

The sheriff’s office said the victim received threats of legal action if she did not have repairs made.

The victims later learned that the Kellers had abandoned the home prior to the court date and they returned. What they found was not only damaging, but disgusting, the victims said.

According to a report, the victims found holes in the walls, water on the floors, and urine and human feces found smeared on the floors, walls and ceilings.

The victims said the vanity and drawers where in the shower and bath tub in sitting water, and the kitchen appliances were all damaged. The wires in the AC unit were torn from the wall and food was put inside the unit as well as in the wall.

The victims also said that the beds were soiled with different liquids.

According to WIS, Keller was given a $25,000 bond and ordered not to leave the state or have contact with the victims.

