Single-lane closures on the Spur begin next week

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced lane closures for the Spur beginning next week.

The park service said single-lane closures will start March 9 at 7 a.m. through March 12 at noon.

The closures will be for tree removal. While the road will remain open, officials said drivers can expect delays.

Crews will begin clearing on the northbound lanes and then move to the southbound section later in the week.

For more information on GSMNP road closures go here.

