Snorkeler finds $1.5M worth of cocaine in Florida

Investigators say a snorkeler in the Florida Keys found something out of place while swimming near Craig Key Wednesday afternoon.
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORIDA KEYS (WVLT/WTSP) - Investigators say a snorkeler in the Florida Keys found something out of place while swimming near Craig Key Wednesday afternoon.

WTSP reports that the swimmer found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine in a floating bale, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The swimmer reached out to the sheriff’s office, which then contacted the U.S. Border Patrol.

Investigators said the bale contained 25 bricks of cocaine and weighed 68 pounds. The bale was valued at $1.5 million.

