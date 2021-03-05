Advertisement

St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst...
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst McCulley, from the scene of a homicide in St. Louis County.(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot a woman and two of her young children in a suburban St. Louis home before leaving with their baby, who was later found safe.

Police say the killings happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis County and the suspect was being sought Friday.

Officers discovered a 34-year-old woman, her 13-year-old son and her 6-year-old daughter all fatally shot inside the home where they lived.

Police found that a 1-year-old girl was missing from the home and believe she was taken by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III.

An Amber Alert was issued hours later for the baby, who was found safe with family members just before 5 a.m. Friday. Police are still searching for McCulley.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
Vaccine
Knox County Health Department will not receive Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
File image
Shooting involving minor sparks Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation
Tractor trailer hit by train on tracks
Tractor-trailer collides with train in Powell
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery...
Amazon redesigns app logo after some said previous one resembled Hitler

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
2 suspects charged after woman's body found in Oak Ridge.
Oak Ridge police identify woman murdered, dismembered in home
Charlotte Bennett says she thought Gov. Cuomo was trying to sleep with her.
Cuomo accuser speaks in first TV interview