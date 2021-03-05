TBI gets new K-9 recruit
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is welcoming a new team member.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Say hello to Honey!
K-9 Honey is the newest addition to the TBI team, and she can find fire accelerants in minutes. TBI says what Honey can do in minutes, might take humans hours or even days.
Her partner is TBI Special Agent Moseley.
