TBI gets new K-9 recruit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is welcoming a new team member.

Say hello to Honey!

WATCH: Welcome, Honey! Our newest team member can find fire accelerants in minutes, when it might take humans hours or days to do the same.



We’d like to introduce you to K9 Honey, one of our newest Accelerant Detection K9, and her human partner, TBI Special Agent Jeff Moseley. pic.twitter.com/sr3V6yH0Nt — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 5, 2021

K-9 Honey is the newest addition to the TBI team, and she can find fire accelerants in minutes. TBI says what Honey can do in minutes, might take humans hours or even days.

Her partner is TBI Special Agent Moseley.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.