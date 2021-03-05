Advertisement

TBI gets new K-9 recruit

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is welcoming a new team member.
Mar. 5, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is welcoming a new team member.

Say hello to Honey!

K-9 Honey is the newest addition to the TBI team, and she can find fire accelerants in minutes. TBI says what Honey can do in minutes, might take humans hours or even days.

Her partner is TBI Special Agent Moseley.

