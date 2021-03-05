Advertisement

TBI on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Blount County

According to officials, the incident happened along Topside Road.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Blount County Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened along Topside Road.

“At the request of 5th District Attorney General Mike Flynn, TBI Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon along Topside Road in Blount County,” a TBI spokesperson said.

Officials have yet to release details of the incident. An investigation is currently underway.

