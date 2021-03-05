Tennessee helps shut down fraudulent robo-call charity operation that took millions from people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and 37 other states joined the federal government to take down a massive telefunding operation that made more than a billion robocalls and took more than $110 million from people who answered the calls.

“The defendants used illegal robocalls to take advantage of the generosity of Tennesseans,” said Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery. “We appreciate the opportunity to work together with our Secretary of State, multiple other state agencies and the FTC to put a stop to it.”

Investigators said the operation, which made more than 1.3 billion calls, impacted more than 67 million people across the country.

Officials said the defendants, Associated Community Services (ACS) along related defendants, agreed to settle charges by the FTC and state agencies that they faked generous Americans into donating to charities that failed to provide the services they promised.

“This type of fraud will not be tolerated in our state or anywhere else,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “This settlement is about protecting Tennesseans from people or organizations determined to scam them out of their hard-earned dollars intended to help others in need.”

The complaint alleges that the defendants had been making pitches since 2008 on behalf of organizations that claimed to support homeless veterans, victims of house fires, breast cancer patients, children with autism and other causes. Officials also said ACS made harassing calls, calling more than 1.3 million phone numbers more than 10 times in a single week. More than 500 numbers were called 5,000 times or more.

The complaint states the defendants kept as much as 90 percent of the money they solicited and knew that the organizations they were fundraising for spent little, in some cases just one-tenth of one percent, on charitable causes.

You can read the full complaint and terms of the settlement here.

