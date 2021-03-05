Advertisement

Tennessee man accused of raping, impregnating family member

Officials in West Tennessee say a man was arrested after being accused of repeatedly raping a family member over the course of three years and getting her pregnant.
Reynaldo Camacho
Reynaldo Camacho(WREG)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WVLT) - Officials in West Tennessee say a man was arrested after being accused of repeatedly raping a family member over the course of three years and getting her pregnant.

Police said 30-year-old Reynaldo Camacho, of Memphis, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated rape of a child.

The victim told officials that she moved to Memphis to live with Camacho at his home back in 2017. She said that he raped her every day for years even after she got pregnant.

