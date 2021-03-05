Tennessee woman’s body found in Dollar General parking lot, man charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - West Tennessee officials have charged a man with facilitation of murder after the body of a 32-year-old Memphis woman was found in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Tipton County.

WREG reported that the suspect was identified as 40-year-old Joseph Heath Huggins. Huggins was charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Investigators said that Huggins allegedly told his father that the victim, identified as Haley High, had suffered a heroin overdose while at his home March 3. She was still alive at the time, but investigators said Huggins put the woman into a vehicle and drove her to the store on Highway 14 South and left her there before going back home to allegedly destroy evidence and alter the crime scene.

Officials said they found High unresponsive, lying in the Dollar General parking lot and administered aid. Shortly after, medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced her dead.

Officials said the victim’s body was transported for an autopsy and the incident remains under investigation.

