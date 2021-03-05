Advertisement

Tennessee woman’s body found in Dollar General parking lot, man charged

West Tennessee officials have charged a man with facilitation of murder after the body of a 32-year-old Memphis woman was found in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Tipton County.
(Pixabay)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - West Tennessee officials have charged a man with facilitation of murder after the body of a 32-year-old Memphis woman was found in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Tipton County.

WREG reported that the suspect was identified as 40-year-old Joseph Heath Huggins. Huggins was charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Investigators said that Huggins allegedly told his father that the victim, identified as Haley High, had suffered a heroin overdose while at his home March 3. She was still alive at the time, but investigators said Huggins put the woman into a vehicle and drove her to the store on Highway 14 South and left her there before going back home to allegedly destroy evidence and alter the crime scene.

Officials said they found High unresponsive, lying in the Dollar General parking lot and administered aid. Shortly after, medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced her dead.

Officials said the victim’s body was transported for an autopsy and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine
Knox County Health Department will not receive Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
File image
Shooting involving minor sparks Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation
Tractor trailer hit by train on tracks
Tractor-trailer collides with train in Powell
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment

Latest News

Inside the National Park, it's the view from Look Rock
Cooler weather this weekend but nearing 70° soon
Cool sunshine for now before we reach for 70°
Cool sunshine for now before we reach for 70°
UT Grad is world renounced photographer
UT grad with Down Syndrome recognized world-wide for photography skills
Goodwill helping Knoxvillians get jobs
Goodwill using $5 million dollar donation to help people find jobs
Man killed in Nashville after 13-year-old driver hits parked car