Townsend to host first Smoky Mountain Bigfoot fest

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get your hiking shoes on and your binoculars out! This spring, you’ll get a chance to see Bigfoot himself in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Townsend is hosting the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival in late May, complete with a Bigfoot 5k and other fun Bigfoot-themed events.

“Blount County is excited to bring the Bigfoot festival to Smokies this year,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism, Kim Mitchell. “This outdoor festival will offer unique events for all ages.”

The Bigfoot 5k begins at 9 a.m. on May 22 followed by the 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m. and the festival kicks off at noon. Racers get a t-shirt, medal, a neck gaiter and more.

At the festival, attendees will enjoy chainsaw carvings of Bigfoot as well as tethered balloon rides with Bigfoot himself. Bigfoot experts will be on-hand to tell stories and answer questions. Plus, festival hosts say there will be a surprise Bigfoot and Sassy Squatch event to headline the festival.

“Nothing compares to the mysterious world of Bigfoot,” says Brian Johnston, event coordinator. “This festival is a rare glimpse into the life of the reclusive creature.”

On scene will also be Robby Bowman, third-generation blacksmith, as well as live music, vendors, food and square dancing.

Learn more about the 5k and fun run here.

