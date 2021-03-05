UT grad with Down Syndrome recognized world-wide for photography skills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One University of Tennessee graduate is not letting his disability hold him back. Houston Vandergriff is becoming a shining star on Facebook with his award-winning photography skills.

The 23-year-old is recognized around the world for his acting and photography skills. He is featured on the T-21 Project Facebook page, which celebrates people like him who have Down Syndrome.

Houston’s parents say their son is different in the best ways.

His father says Houston rarely meets a stranger and has brought joy to many people’s lives through his photography, “People will open up and it is like a superpower. It’s a power we don’t possess and he’s willing to meet people and introduce us to the world that we wouldn’t otherwise get to see.”

You can see some of Houston’s work on his Instagram page.

