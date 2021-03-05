Advertisement

Vote: Zoo Knoxville needs help choosing name for baby giraffe

Giraffe herd in Grasslands Africa habitat February 28, 2021.
Giraffe herd in Grasslands Africa habitat February 28, 2021.(Amy Smotherman Burgess | Zoo Knoxville)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville needs your help to choose a name for a new baby giraffe.

Zoo Knoxville is asking everyone to donate $1 to place a vote and decide the giraffe calf’s name. The money raised will support the care of the zoo’s giraffe herd and the zoo’s mission to save giraffes from extinction as part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in North America.

The five names up for a vote were carefully selected by the community. Voters may choose between the following names:

  • Jumbe Junior (J.J.)-because this little giraffe adores his father Jumbe
  • Zawadi-which means “gift” in the Swahili language
  • Major-a tribute to the legendary Johnny Majors, head football coach at the University of Tennessee from 1977 to 1992
  • Sky-because that’s where giraffes dwell!
  • Jacob-the mascot and namesake of Knox Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ Read City USA #MillionHourExpedition, who is helping encourage the community to log a million hours of reading in 2021.

Voting is open now through March 14. The winning name will be announced on March 16.

