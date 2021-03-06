Advertisement

Early taste of spring through next week

Meteorologist Austin Bowling says you may catch “spring fever” next week.
Highs in the 70s arrive late next week.
Highs in the 70s arrive late next week.(Stuart O'Neill)
By Austin Bowling
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the weekend remains sunny and seasonable, spring-like temperatures will grace the forecast much of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Saturday’s highs in the lower 50s are similar to Friday, but full sunshine makes it feel that much warmer! After sunset, temperatures will quickly dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s, so grab that jacket if you’re heading out.

Grilling this evening comes with a sweater.
Grilling this evening comes with a sweater.(WVLT)

Tonight, we’ll continue with the clear skies and lows just below freezing. If you have already planted spring flowers or vegetables, just bring them in or cover them up to be safe.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday’s sunshine rolls over into Sunday afternoon, as well. The sunshine helps us warm very nicely through the afternoon and we are slightly warmer as we inch closer to the mid 50s.

The new work week sees a change in the overall weather pattern across the Southeastern US. North winds in the upper levels over the weekend will switch from out of the south much of next week. That means warmer temperatures but also a bit more moisture. Look for afternoon highs in the lower 60s Monday and in the 70s by Thursday. Morning lows will also climb through the 40s and 50s.

Limited rain opportunities will be with us Friday and Saturday as a front hangs out to our north over the state of Kentucky. Right now, chances are holding at about 40% area-wide.

Temperatures stay in the 50s this weekend, but we'll jump into the 70s by late next week.
Temperatures stay in the 50s this weekend, but we'll jump into the 70s by late next week.(WVLT)

