Enjoy a sun filled weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve got a mostly cloudy sky to start Saturday. Temperatures this afternoon will stay in the low to mid 50s with increasing sunshine.

High’s on Saturday will be near 52 in Knoxville to 48 in Crossville.

The evening hours come with a clear sky, but it’s going to be chilly if you are grilling out tonight as we fall into the 40s through the early evening.

Tonight clear skies continue and we fall just below freezing tonight to near 30. If you have already planted spring flowers or vegetables, just bring them in or cover them up to be safe.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday clear skies. The sunshine helps us warm very nicely through the afternoon and we are slightly warmer as we inch closer to the mid 50s.

Limited rain chances are here to start the work week and the sunshine will keep pumping our temperatures up and finally we have some 70s in the forecast as we get near the end of the week.

Limited rain opportunities will be with us Thursday, Friday & Saturday, but again limited is the key word as most of us stay dry or only see a drop or two of rain.

Sun filled skies will be with us for the next couple of days. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

