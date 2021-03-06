Advertisement

Knoxville gym raises money to support mom paralyzed after shooting

Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville gym is raising money to help to support a mom who was paralyzed in a shooting.

According to a post on Facebook by National Fitness, Rachel Scott was shot by her estranged husband on Valentine’s Day before he took his own life.

Rachel survived the shooting but is now paralyzed from the chest down. She has two young sons.

“Despite all of this, Rachel is incredibly strong and truly determined. Rachel has a true passion for fitness and we are proud to have her as a member of our National Fitness Center family,” read the post.

The National Fitness Center hosted two fitness classes, a silent auction, and will be accepting donations at the front desk on Saturday to raise money to help Rachel.

“She knows about the event. We’ve been in contact with her and we’re really excited to be able to do something for her because we really want to support her and love her and her kids - they come here, she’s kind of the fabric of the club. So, this is our way of saying we love her and we want to support her,” said Assistant General Manager Sidney Davis.

Anyone who would like to donate can also do so through a GoFundMe account here.

All proceeds from Saturday’s events will go directly to Rachel Scott.

