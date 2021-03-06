Advertisement

LIVE: Lady Vols and Lady Gamecocks at SEC Tournament

Lady Vols
Lady Vols(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the 3rd seed Tennessee Lady Vols taking on No.2 seed South Carolina in the semifinals of the Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament in Greenville, SC.

Tennessee is seeking to capture its league-leading 18th SEC Tournament championship trophy. UT was victorious in 1980, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

The Lady Vols were runners-up on six occasions, including 1982, 1990, 1991, 1995, 2003 and 2015. UT last advanced to the title game in 2014 and 2015, winning in 2014 as a #2 seed, 71-70, over #4 Kentucky and falling as a #2 seed to #1 South Carolina, 62-46, in 2015.

1ST QUARTER

