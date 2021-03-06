Advertisement

Multiple agencies work to contain Rocky Top forest fire

By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies were working to contain a forest fire along the Rocky Top/ Briceville line in the area of Better Chance Lane Friday night.

According to the Rocky Top Police Department several agencies including the Briceville Fire Department and the Tennessee Department of Forestry were working to contain the fire which started around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The agencies cut off the fire lines surrounding the blaze and were continuing to monitor the flames as of around 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

