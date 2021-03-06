Advertisement

Number of visitors to the Smoky Mountains up in January

Forestry in the Smoky Mountains
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visitors continue to come to the Smoky Mountains despite the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic.

In January 2021, visitors to Gatlinburg were up by 34.4 percent over January 2020 and overnight stays to the area increased by 183 percent.

Recreational visitors increased by nearly 100,000 year-over-year.

Visitors specifically to the Townsend area increased by 130 percent. However, visitors to the outlying areas around the smokies were down by nearly 10 percent compared to last year.

