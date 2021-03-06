Advertisement

Poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before the Super Bowl.
Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before the Super Bowl.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Amanda Gorman says a security guard racially profiled her while she was walking home Friday night.

The 22-year-old captured hearts at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

She tweeted that the guard followed her home and demanded to know where she lives because she “looked suspicious.” A spokeswoman for Gorman didn’t immediately return an email Saturday seeking additional comment.

Gorman lives in Los Angeles but didn’t specify where the encounter occurred.

Gorman became an instant sensation on Jan. 20 when she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at Biden’s swearing-in.

