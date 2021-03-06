Advertisement

Smokies stadium hiring ahead of baseball season

The stadium is looking to fill hundreds of positions before opening day
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the start of the season around the corner, the first job fair of the year was held at the Smokies Stadium. Chris Franklin, the director of food & beverage at the stadium says they are looking to fill hundreds of positions before opening day.

“We’re hoping to hire 130 people in the food and beverage department which includes our new restaurant the batter’s box. With the smokies game day staff we’ll be north of 160 people,” Franklin said.

Available departments include new hires for The Restaurant, Smokies Concessions, and Smokies Hospitality Positions.

The Restaurant is searching for the following positions:

-Bartenders

-Hosts

-Servers

-Line Cooks

Smokies Concessions are in search of the following positions:

-Cashiers

-Cooks

-Stand Runners

-Warehouse Runners

-Stand Managers

Smokies Hospitality are in search of:

-Picnic Attendants

-Luxury Suite Servers

Another Job fair will take place on March,13 at the stadium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for game day staff.

