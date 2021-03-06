Advertisement

UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in downtown Lexington last week.

On Friday, March 5, Lexington Police charged a 14-year-old boy with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree wanton endangerment , leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license, and possession of marijuana.

The investigation found that the 14-year-old was driving a stolen Chevrolet Cruze when it hit 59-year-old Donna Purcell on Saturday, Feb. 27 as she was walking in a crosswalk on South Broadway. The suspect fled the scene in the car, which was found the next day.

The teen also faces charges of receiving stolen property and theft – receipt of a stolen credit card in connection with this case.

Police did not release the suspect’s name because he is a minor.

The suspect is in the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

