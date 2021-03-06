UT’s Big Bats Dominate Opening Day at Reveille Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Offensive momentum drove the No. 25/19 Lady Vols as they started their Reville Classic series with a win over Campbell, 13-1. The Lady Vols are now 13-1 on the season, extending their winning streak to eight games. Tennessee rattled off a season-high 15 hits, with nine different Lady Vols contributing to the effort.

Eight UT players combined to achieve the team’s most runs of the season and its largest margin of victory. The win also marks the third time this season Tennessee has recorded four home runs in a game and the performance moves the homer total to 28. By this point in 2015, the season that the Lady Vols recorded 100 dingers, UT had tallied 21.

UT finished early in game 2 against Lamar after its bats heated up in the bottom of the fourth to bring four runs in for a 6-0 lead. The momentum carried over to the fifth frame and Rylie West bookended the day with a two-RBI walk-off triple to bring in Ally Shipman (2-for-3) and Josie Willingham.

UT continues its road tournament with a doubleheader on Saturday that kicks off at 4 p.m. ET against host-team Texas A&M for a non conference bout. The game will be broadcast on the SECN+. Game 2 will follow at 6:30 p.m., and will be a rematch with the Cardinals.

